Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

BLCM opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.32. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

