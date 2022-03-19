Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.87. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 26,197 shares traded.

BLCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

