Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.87. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 26,197 shares traded.
BLCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.32.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.
