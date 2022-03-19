Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $537,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,549 shares of company stock worth $4,651,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 172.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 100,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 70.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 19.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

