Berenberg Bank Cuts Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Price Target to GBX 640

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 740 ($9.62) to GBX 640 ($8.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON GEN opened at GBX 528 ($6.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 537.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 617.30. Genuit Group has a 12-month low of GBX 440 ($5.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 806 ($10.48).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

