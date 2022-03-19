Berenberg Bank Lowers Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to £131.20

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from £151 ($196.36) to £131.20 ($170.61) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £135.90 ($176.72) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a £115 ($149.54) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £124.02 ($161.27).

SPX stock opened at £130.70 ($169.96) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £107.85 ($140.25) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($223.99). The firm has a market cap of £9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is £124.96 and its 200-day moving average is £146.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($159.95), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($854,282.18).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

