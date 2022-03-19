Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 640 ($8.32) price target for the company.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

BYIT stock opened at GBX 487.60 ($6.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 464.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 513.33. Bytes Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 390.40 ($5.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.50 ($7.65). The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.43.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.63), for a total value of £2,550,000 ($3,315,994.80). Also, insider Erika Schraner acquired 10,037 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £50,486.11 ($65,651.64).

About Bytes Technology Group (Get Rating)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.