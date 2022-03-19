Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.77) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.74) on Wednesday. CLS has a twelve month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.50). The firm has a market cap of £857.57 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £69,902.10 ($90,900.00). Also, insider Lennart Sten bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($115,474.64). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 89,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,203,788.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

