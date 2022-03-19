BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Announces Earnings Results

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BigBear.ai stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of BigBear.ai as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBAI. Zacks Investment Research cut BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

