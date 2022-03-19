BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Announces Earnings Results

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BBAI stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BigBear.ai stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of BigBear.ai as of its most recent SEC filing.
About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)
BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.