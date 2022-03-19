BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.45.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.