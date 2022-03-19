BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

