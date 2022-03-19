Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27,193.84

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 76.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $27,193.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars.

