BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
