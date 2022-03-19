BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MHD opened at $14.30 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

