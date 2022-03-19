BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 123,267 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,768.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 235,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

ICSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,544 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

