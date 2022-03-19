Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Shares Up 1.9%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. 45 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.