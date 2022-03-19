Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider L. Becker Hewes Sells 2,219 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BPMC opened at $65.06 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

