Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Lowered to “Sell” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of BOZTY stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. Boozt AB has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.