BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BOX by 464.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth $47,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $23,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 853,705 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

