Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

BOXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boxlight by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 192,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the second quarter worth $4,437,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 97,859 shares during the period. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.43. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Boxlight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

