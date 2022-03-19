Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Boxlight updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BOXL opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.43.

Get Boxlight alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth $2,151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.