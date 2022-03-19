Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Boxlight updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BOXL opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.43.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Boxlight Company Profile
Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.
