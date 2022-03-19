BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $26,681,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,147 shares of company stock worth $464,679. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

