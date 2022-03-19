Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces $4.10 Quarterly Dividend

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Broadcom has raised its dividend by 23.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $34.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

AVGO stock opened at $610.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.61. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

