Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $0.97. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after buying an additional 175,049 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 169,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 120,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCFS stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

