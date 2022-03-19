Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.89. Perficient has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $144,674,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,946,000 after buying an additional 65,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $80,087,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Perficient by 117.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

