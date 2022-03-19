Brokerages Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Progress Software reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

