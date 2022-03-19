Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $7.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $91,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

