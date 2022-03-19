Brokerages Anticipate UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

USER stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 83,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $831,696.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

