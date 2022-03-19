Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

