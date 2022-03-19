Brokerages Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Target Price at $62.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

