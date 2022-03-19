Brokerages Set Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) PT at GBX 214.57

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.57 ($2.79).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.87) to GBX 227 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 215 ($2.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 205.60 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.60 ($2.91). The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.53.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.