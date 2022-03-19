Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given New $39.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from $68.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBU. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

