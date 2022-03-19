BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.86%.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 over the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 24.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.