BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 109,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 889,383 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTRS. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at $57,976,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 5,866,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth $30,765,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after buying an additional 2,872,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth $21,619,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

