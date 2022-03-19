Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE opened at $413.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $414.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

