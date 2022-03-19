Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after acquiring an additional 800,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 571,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 205.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 248,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 186,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 847,915.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 169,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35.

