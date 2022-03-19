C Allen Bradley, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:STC opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth $1,837,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STC. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

