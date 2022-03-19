Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CABA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.96. 953,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 173,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 361.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

