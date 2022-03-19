Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.71. 133,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 171,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

