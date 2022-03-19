Calavo Growers, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calavo Growers in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVGW. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $80.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

