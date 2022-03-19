Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.13.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

