Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.18

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.18 and traded as high as C$15.22. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$15.18, with a volume of 51,213 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$154.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.80.

About Canadian Banc (TSE:BK)

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

