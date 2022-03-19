Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $155.56

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$155.56 and traded as high as C$161.59. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$161.22, with a volume of 807,653 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$155.36.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$115.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total transaction of C$613,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,299,521.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.