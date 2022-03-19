Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Trading 244.4% Higher

Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) shares traded up 244.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 132,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 91,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.92.
Canadian Orebodies Company Profile (CVE:CORE)
