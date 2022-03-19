Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $148,333,000 after buying an additional 65,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,004 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 76,063 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,859 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

