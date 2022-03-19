Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.16, but opened at $31.90. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 48,287 shares trading hands.

The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 180,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

