Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canon will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canon.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Canon has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 203,653 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

