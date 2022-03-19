Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $235.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

