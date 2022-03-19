Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.9% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $219.78 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.19 and its 200-day moving average is $204.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

