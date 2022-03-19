Capital One Financial Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NYSE:OXY opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

