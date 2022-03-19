Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.82. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.70.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

