Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.47. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 63,550 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $785.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

