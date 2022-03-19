Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.47. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 63,550 shares.
The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.
CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $785.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.